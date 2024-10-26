Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Would you pay for goods with your face? – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Criminals are already finding ways to spoof faces and use deepfakes to get around facial recognition security. Photo / 123RF

Criminals are already finding ways to spoof faces and use deepfakes to get around facial recognition security. Photo / 123RF

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • 29% of Kiwis have been targeted by deepfake scams in the past year.
  • 18% of businesses have been targeted by deepfake scams in the past year.
  • Criminals catch up with new security systems fast.

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

OPINION

Who wants to pay with their face? It sure beats fumbling around to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business