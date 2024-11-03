Advertisement
World’s largest transformer maker warns of supply crunch

Financial Times
4 mins to read
AI data centres are driving demand for transformers, which are vital to change the voltage of electricity, but have labour-intensive and specialised manufacturing requirements. Photo / 123rf

The world’s largest producer of transformers has warned its industry is “overwhelmed” and unable to meet exploding demand for grid equipment, threatening delays to vital infrastructure projects that would boost the share of renewable energy across the globe.

Andreas Schierenbeck, chief executive of Hitachi Energy, a rapidly growing division at

