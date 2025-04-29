Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Workplace of the future: How humans and digital colleagues will work together

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A survey shows 78% of New Zealand business leaders plan to use AI agents as digital team members in the next 12 to 18 months. Photo / 123RF

A survey shows 78% of New Zealand business leaders plan to use AI agents as digital team members in the next 12 to 18 months. Photo / 123RF

  • Survey shows 78% of New Zealand business leaders plan to use AI agents as digital team members in the next two years.
  • Businesses where AI agents are being used to take on decision-making roles are outperforming their peers.
  • While human-agent teams will be the future, human expertise remains essential.

The New Zealand workplace will look very different in the next five years, with humans and digital colleagues working together, according to a new report from Microsoft.

Microsoft’s annual Work Trend Index, a global survey which included 1000 NZ business leaders, highlighted the role AI agents

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business