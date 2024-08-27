Payroll provider Smartly says it is working quickly to resolve an issue that has seen some workers not get paid last Friday. Photo / 123RF

Payroll provider Smartly says it is working quickly to resolve an issue that has seen some workers not get paid last Friday. Photo / 123RF

Payroll provider Smartly says it is working as quickly as possible with one of its external banking partners to resolve an issue stopping some of its customers from paying staff.

The Herald understands that as of Tuesday afternoon, some people were still waiting to be paid wages that were due last Friday.

“On Friday, we were informed by one of our external banking partners that they had experienced a series of intermittent connectivity outages that resulted in some bank files not being received, including those of several of our customers,” a Smartly spokesperson told the Herald.

“We immediately escalated this issue for urgent investigation and our team has been working closely with the external banking partner to resolve the matter. This includes re-processing the recovered missing files and carefully re-checking each impacted pay to avoid further delays for customers.”

A person who contacted the Herald on the condition of anonymity said their partner’s fortnightly wages, due last Friday, still hadn’t been paid as of this morning.