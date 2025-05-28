The plane returned to the gate, and passengers were offloaded and put on later flights.

Air NZ Boeing 777 ZK-OKN was damaged and temporarily grounded after hitting an airbridge at Brisbane Airport. File photo / Wikipedia Commons

The Boeing 777 returned to New Zealand on Sunday, on a low-altitude, unpressurised flight with no passengers or cargo. It flew at about 9000 feet, a quarter of its normal altitude, because of the small hole in the fuselage.

“In good news, our engineers have worked around the clock to repair the aircraft,” said an Air NZ spokeswoman on Wednesday.

“It’s heading to Singapore tonight for its C Check. It will fly as normal – so pressurised."

A C Check typically happens every two years - it is a heavy maintenance inspection that involves the replacement of parts if required.

Flight data shows the Boeing 777 left Auckland at 6.20pm and arrived in Singapore about 12.40am Thursday local time (4.40am NZT).

“Our widebody aircraft go to Singapore to our heavy maintenance partner, ST Engineering, for their regular ‘C Checks’,” said the Air NZ spokeswoman.

“It’s due to be in Singapore for around three weeks while it undergoes this check.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it was “gathering further information on this incident”.

“We don’t have anything more on this at this stage,” said a spokesman.

An Air NZ spokeswoman said earlier that the collision was under investigation. “Liability is yet to be determined.”

NZ Air Line Pilots Association president Andrew McKeen said that the association would assist Air NZ with its investigation.

