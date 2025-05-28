Advertisement
‘Worked around the clock’: Damaged Air NZ jet repaired and back in the air as Australian agency gathers information on airbridge collision

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Boeing 777 was damaged after hitting an airbridge in Brisbane - why it's now in Singapore.

Engineers repair a holed Air NZ Boeing 777 in Auckland as investigators gather information on how it hit an airbridge in Brisbane.

Air NZ engineers have “worked around the clock” to repair a damaged Boeing 777, which received “puncture damage” after hitting an airbridge in Australia.

The aircraft was back

