Damaged Air NZ Boeing 777 with hole in fuselage lands in NZ after low-altitude flight

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
The damaged Air NZ Boeing 777 landed in Auckland at 8.18pm on Sunday. Image / Flightradar24

A damaged Air New Zealand jet has returned to Auckland after a low-level, unpressurised flight - and without passengers - after it hit an airbridge in Australia.

An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 with a punctured fuselage has landed safely in Auckland tonight after an unpressurised flight at low altitude.

