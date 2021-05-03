Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Wooden satellites: Can space answer NZ's productivity question?

13 minutes to read
Kevin Jenkins
By:

Kevin Jenkins is a contributor for the New Zealand Herald

COMMENT:

On 14 April this year, just two days after the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight by Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Vostok 1 on 12 April 1961, more than 100 Kiwis

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.