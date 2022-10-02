The French team on Takapuna Beach ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Rugby France

Auckland's promotional agency is hoping for a $3.6 million boost from the women's Rugby World Cup, kicking off next weekend.

The tournament opens on Saturday at Eden Park, where more than 30,000 tickets have been sold already, putting it on track to break the record for the largest attendance at a women's sporting event in New Zealand.

Chris Simpson, head of major events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, said global events were a significant boost for a host region.

The event is being promoted as family-friendly and the Auckland Council agency is forecasting nearly 5000 visitors and 27,100 visitor nights from the four-week tournament.

The Rugby World Cup is one of three World Cup events in Tāmaki Makaurau in 18 months that also includes the ICC Women's World Cup (cricket) earlier this year and the Fifa Women's World Cup (football) next year.

"For Tāmaki Makaurau, this means that a range of our sectors reap benefits, including accommodation and transport providers, tourism operators and hospitality venues, plus volunteers, security personnel and cleaning and catering staff will all get to experience an international event," said Simpson.

The tournament also brings legacy benefits for women's sport and communities in general through venue upgrades, including gender-neutral facilities.

"We have been working closely with the Rugby World Cup organisers on promoting Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland to the world via marketing campaigns and competitions to win a trip to Auckland to experience the event firsthand. This is through our own channels and that of the organisers and partners."

Star Black Ferns wing Ruby Tui is an ambassador for Accor hotels. Photo / Supplied

Accor hotels, which has partnered with star wing Ruby Tui, says it is seeing a boost in bookings.

The hotel group says it has a number of activities planned with Tui around its properties later this year and next, including hosting events and an inspiring leaders event.

"Accor is seeing increased interest for accommodation around the Rugby World Cup, particularly for the semi-finals and final," said Accor Pacific chief executive Sarah Derry.

"As a result, Accor is expecting high levels of demand in the market over the game dates."

The boost for hotels comes at a good time for the sector. The latest Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment data shows total guest nights down 12 per cent on August 2019.

Nationwide, core tourism accommodation providers hosted 2.3 million guest nights last August.

Monthly domestic guest nights were up 13 per cent and international guest nights were down 54 per cent when compared to August 2019.

In Auckland, the games will be played at Eden Park and Waitakere Stadium, while Whangārei will also host matches at the Northland Events Centre.

Although tickets for the event start at $5, a sponsor, ASB, says cost is a problem for some people.

It is working alongside rugby and community partners and local iwi to distribute thousands of its All Access packs, which include game-day tickets, transport if required, and food and drink.

The bank's community and sponsorship manager Jonathan Rea said: "We know in the current environment when many Kiwis are struggling to afford the basics, attending an event isn't on the cards for some people."

Rugby World Cup 2021 tournament director Michelle Hooper said it had been a big part of the organisation's aim to inspire tamariki and that meant putting on the most accessible Rugby World Cup in history.