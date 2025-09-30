Advertisement
Winston Peters shows courage abroad, but must show it at home – Richard Prebble

NZ Herald
THE FACTS

  • Winston Peters confirmed the status quo, New Zealand’s non-recognition of Palestine, will remain in place.
  • Peters has long advocated for savings-based superannuation.
  • He recently proposed making KiwiSaver compulsory, with increased contribution rates for employees and employers.

Winston Peters is like wine; he improves with age. I have known him since our days at law school.

Perhaps it is simply that, after decades of trying other roles, he has finally found his true calling: foreign affairs.

Peters could have been a great Minister of Māori

