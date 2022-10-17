Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Winners and losers as Auckland Council reveals new e-bike, e-scooter licences

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Beam and Lime e-scooters in Auckland's city centre. Photo / Cole Slawson

Beam and Lime e-scooters in Auckland's city centre. Photo / Cole Slawson

There's a slimmed-down field for Auckland Council's new e-bike and e-scooter licensing period - which kicks in on November 4 and will run through to 2024.

And there will be a slightly smaller number of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business