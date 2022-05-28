Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Business

Wimbledon NFTs: The little-known Kiwi agencies bringing history to life

9 minutes to read
Boris Becker wins Wimbledon in 1985. Photo / Screengrab

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Front Page Podcast Host/Columnist - NZ Herald

At the 1985 Wimbledon final, a 17-year-old Boris Becker serves to the backhand of Kevin Curran, who can do little but weakly deflect his return into the nearby spectators eagerly watching history being made. Becker

