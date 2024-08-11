While we have Breast Cancer Awareness Month (which also impacts men), there is no equivalent to Men’s Health Week.

New Zealand proudly hosts Movember, Blue September, and Men’s Health Week, all dedicated to men’s health issues.

Yet, there is no dedicated time for women’s health. This glaring oversight is set to change with the launch of Women’s Health Week on August 12.

Women are the pillars of our communities, often serving as primary caregivers and making crucial health decisions for their families, usually at the expense of their own wellbeing.

This neglect has significant implications for women’s health. For instance, heart-attack symptoms in women—such as chest pressure, nausea, and jaw pain — differ from those in men, yet most public health messages depict men’s symptoms.

This oversight can lead to dangerous delays in seeking treatment for women. Accessing equitable and affordable healthcare is more challenging for women.

Many health studies and medical research are based on men, leading to a gap in understanding women’s health issues. Did you know that water is often used to test period products instead of menstrual blood?

This is because blood is considered a biohazard and a precious commodity. This discrepancy compromises the efficacy of these products, directly impacting women’s health.

Moreover, women tend to prioritise their families’ health over their own. A recent survey with 4200 respondents revealed alarming statistics. Seventy-two % of women experience moderate to severe pain during their periods, significantly disrupting their lives.

PMS affects 65% of women, yet it remains a neglected topic in health discussions. Equally troubling is the lack of communication about menstrual health.

Thirty-eight % of women have never discussed their periods with their mothers or female caregivers, and three out of five have never talked about menopause. This silence underscores the need for open, supportive discussions about women’s health issues across generations.

Anxiety around body image is another significant concern, with 68% of women experiencing body image-related anxiety. Forty % of women are uncomfortable talking about their health with friends, leading to isolation and a lack of support.

For wāhine Māori, period poverty is a critical issue, with 19% experiencing it and 16% missing school because of it. This highlights the socio-economic barriers many Māori women face in accessing essential health products, affecting their education and wellbeing.

Despite these challenges, most health research continues to focus on men. This results in a significant knowledge gap about women’s bodies and health.

We must start by recognising the unique health challenges women face and dedicating time to focus on them. Establishing an Inaugural Women’s Health Week in New Zealand is a significant step forward.

This week can include educational sessions, health check-ups, and awareness campaigns tailored specifically to women’s health needs. By advocating for Women’s Health Week and pushing for initiatives such as free cervical screening for anyone overdue next year, we can make a real difference.

Because Women’s Health becomes whānau health. It’s time for New Zealand to acknowledge the critical role women play in our society and prioritise their health and wellbeing.