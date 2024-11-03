“We’re on the bottom, we’re waiting for it to pick up.”

The steel stacked in the warehouse was pre-purchased stock and was yet to be sold to projects, but Brown was confident it would be in demand eventually.

“Asmuss has been around for 100 years, we’ve weathered many cycles, this we see as just another cycle and you’ve just got to hold your nerve.”

Steel importer Asmuss has leased a new purpose-built 15,000 square-metre warehouse facility in Drury, south of Auckland. Photo / Ben Dickens

Asmuss was started in 1920 by Henry Asmuss. It imports steel beams and pipes from mills around the world, including from China, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and Australia.

Its products have been behind some of the country’s most significant builds, including the Marsden Point former oil refinery, the Waikato River hydro dams owned by Mercury, Meridian’s Huntly Power Station and the Wellington waterfront stadium.

See the historic company’s investment for the future in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Get investment insights from executives and experts on Markets with Madison every Monday and Friday here on the NZ Herald, on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsored by CMC Markets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this programme is of a general nature, and is not intended to be personalised financial advice. We encourage you to seek appropriate advice from a qualified professional to suit your individual circumstances.

Madison Reidy is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.