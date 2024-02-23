Voyager 2023 media awards
Why The Warehouse had to sell Torpedo 7 and should also jettison The Market

Madison Reidy
By
4 mins to read
The Warehouse Group just sold Torpedo7 for $1 after buying it for $55.2 million. While Kathmandu’s sales are struggling. Where to now for woeful retailers? Video / NZ Herald

Torpedo 7 went backwards under The Warehouse Group’s ownership, making total losses of $50 million in the past six years, and was unlikely to improve, analysts have revealed.

“Given the company’s poor track record and

