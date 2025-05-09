Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why the so-called Super City hasn’t delivered for Aucklanders – Bruce Cotterill

By
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Auckland's traffic is worse and major projects take longer, run way over time and cost more than imagined. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland's traffic is worse and major projects take longer, run way over time and cost more than imagined. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Opinion by Bruce Cotterill
Bruce Cotterill is a professional director, speaker and adviser to business leaders. He is the author of the book, The Best Leaders Don’t Shout, and host of the podcast, Leaders Getting Coffee.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The Super City was set up nearly 15 years ago to improve efficiency and co-ordination.
  • Takapuna has more than 40 shops either vacant or with temporary tenants in its 900m retail strip.
  • Voters will have the opportunity to effect change in the local body elections late this year.

Do you remember the Super City? That gigantic failure of local government policy that saw Auckland’s suburbs surrender their decision-making and their character to the bureaucrats downtown?

By the time our local body elections roll around later this year, it will be 15 years since our seven

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business