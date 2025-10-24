Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Business

Why suspending KiwiSaver contributions can make sense for top‑income workers - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
Opinion by
Columnist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read
Mary Holm is a columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

Mary Holm says many high earners now gain no KiwiSaver incentives. Photo / 123rf

Mary Holm says many high earners now gain no KiwiSaver incentives. Photo / 123rf

When KiwiSaver offers nothing

Q: I have recently started working for an employer who treats KiwiSaver employer contributions as part of total remuneration, or salary sacrifice.

And I am fortunate or unfortunate enough to earn above the $180,000 taxable income threshold where it might make sense to continue to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save