Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why property professionals paid up to $770/day for largest post-Covid lockdown conference

10 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Delegates paid up to $770 each to attend New Zealand's largest one-day conference of the year for property consultants, bankers, lawyers, landlords, syndicators and real estate agents.

Around 300 people gathered yesterday for the Property

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.