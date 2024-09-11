Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why Kmart’s expansion is more bad news for The Warehouse

By
Junior Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Kmart’s expansion in Auckland is likely to eat into earnings for The Warehouse and nearby US wholesale store Costco, an analyst says.

Yesterday the low-price Australasian retail chain announced it will open its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business