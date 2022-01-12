Voyager 2021 media awards
Why Janine Grainger gave up her corporate job for a crypto career

9 minutes to read
Janine Grainger founded Easy Crypto with her brother Alan. Photo / Supplied

Tamsyn Parker
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

When Janine Grainger first invested in cryptocurrency in 2014 it was the idea of it that attracted her, not its money-making potential.

"I just remember at the time, going; 'well, this makes so much sense.

