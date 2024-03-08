Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why I’ve given up on the 6 o’clock news - Steven Joyce

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
The 6pm news used to drive the evening schedule, so there is a flow-on effect of all the audience disappearing. Photo / 123rf

The 6pm news used to drive the evening schedule, so there is a flow-on effect of all the audience disappearing. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

I sold my shares in RadioWorks more than 20 years ago, but I have always retained my love for media and communication. Put me in a sound-proof room with a microphone and a set

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business