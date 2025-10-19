While it’s true the mayoral contest was sleepy (incumbent Wayne Brown was only lightly challenged), the margin of the mayor’s victory suggests he didn’t have trouble turning out his supporters. The 11 other candidates, however, clearly struggled to get their message across or turn out their support.

Ultimately, politicians need to take responsibility for not just advocating policy and candidacy, but also using turnout techniques to ensure their message is not just heard but acted upon.

In the modern campaign environment, candidates today rely heavily on social media.

Yet they have probably not run a personalised door-knocking campaign based on electoral roll data for years.

Auckland Council should investigate voter apathy and barriers to improve connection and participation. Photo / Getty Images

My old colleagues in C&R persist in dreadful sign-waving on busy streets under the impression this somehow works, instead of talking to voters who have yet to return their ballots at their homes.

The postal ballot system is no longer fit for purpose. So much of our lives are now digital and younger voters in particular view letters and envelopes with astonishment and even ridicule.

It’s time for New Zealand to augment council voting with changes like internet-based voting and in-person voting at council facilities.

In Western democracies like Switzerland and Canada, online voting has provided a modest turnout boost. There are other benefits, such as a reduction in postal costs and decreased reliance on a postal network with infrequent deliveries.

With New Zealand’s high-quality internet, it’s easy and fast for most people to interact with secure and important data, including health and financial information. There is no reason why this cannot be extended to voting.

With Auckland's high-quality internet infrastructure, online voting could be a practical solution to boost participation and modernise local elections. Photo / Getty Images

Online voting would also help overseas New Zealanders participate in the democratic process. Easy council referenda online might also stimulate civic participation.

However, offering more choices for ballot-casting will only provide a modest boost. There is something deeper going on in Auckland’s political culture, causing a diminished voting turnout since the first Super City elections in 2010.

My view is that Aucklanders are disconnected from their council. In the 15 years since amalgamation, we may have lost our feelings for how our local services and civic amenities are provided.

Before the Super City, the former councils – the Seven Squabbling Sisters – struggled with consensus on decisions beyond their boundaries. Under the Super City, regional decision-making and services improved.

For example, multiple water companies were consolidated and brought immediate gains. Old problems were solved, but a slew of new problems have been created.

Auckland Council’s centralisation, the relatively underfunded and underpowered local boards, and the corporate approach of council-controlled organisations (CCOs, now being brought under council control) have diminished civic participation, as Aucklanders feel less connected.

The fast-paced lives of Aucklanders may be disconnecting them from the ballot box and weakening local democratic participation. Photo / Getty Images

Aucklanders lead busy lives. This affects their civic participation and involvement in their street, neighbourhood and city. Auckland Council needs to research whether people feel less connected to the various civic institutions funded by rates and fees.

Do they care less about the kinds of decisions made for them by elected and unelected officials? Do people give credit to the fantastic array of council assets and services funded by generations of Aucklanders, such as museums, galleries, parks, pools, our world-class drinking water or the various community centres and halls around the region?

Or perhaps social media drives people towards engagement in a less useful way? It’s very easy to go online to Facebook, Twitter and Reddit to complain about bad service, but it seems people don’t care enough to vote to do something about it. Feeling warm about online responses to your post is frankly no substitute for voting for candidates who will invest time and effort into addressing your concerns.

Greater emphasis in our schools and in our immigration processes on the importance of voting and real civic participation may also be productive.

To lift voter turnout, Aucklanders must be reconnected with their council through modern voting options, better engagement and deeper civic education. Photo / Getty Images

We deserve elections with better levels of turnout. That’s why Auckland Council should commission a report researching Auckland’s voter apathy and barriers to participation.

Spending more on advertising elections won’t work without understanding why we aren’t turning out.

Our council needs to test how Aucklanders feel, and then it needs to set about making changes so we are better connected, better informed, better served, and better listened to. Then we might bother to vote.

Catch up on the debates that dominated the week by signing up to our Opinion newsletter – a weekly round-up of our best commentary.