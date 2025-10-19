Advertisement
Why Auckland’s democracy is broken ... and how to start fixing it – Aaron Bhatnagar

Opinion by
Aaron Bhatnagar
Aaron Bhatnagar is an Auckland-based businessman and philanthropist who served as an Auckland City Councillor 2007-2010 and as a Community Board member 2001-2004

Auckland's record-low voter turnout raises urgent questions about civic engagement and the future of local democracy. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Auckland’s voter turnout was 28.8%, prompting calls for a review of the electoral process.
  • Suggestions include implementing online and in-person voting to boost participation and modernise the system.
  • Aucklanders feel disconnected from their council, affecting civic engagement and voter turnout.

Something is not right with Auckland’s democracy.

The woeful level of voter turnout in Auckland’s just-finished elections (28.8%) suggests the new Auckland Council needs to review and change several critical aspects.

The apathetic return, following several election cycles of declining turnout, should be a nationwide cause for concern.

