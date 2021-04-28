Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why ANZ, New Zealand's largest bank, is changing the way it talks to customers

5 minutes to read
ANZ has adopted a new slogan. Photo / ANZ

ANZ has adopted a new slogan. Photo / ANZ

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

One of the single most important conversations a bank can have with a customer happens at the first-home buyer stage, research has revealed.

ANZ general manager of data and marketing Astrud Burgess says this moment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.