Why Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray should be allowed Westmere home helipad – experts

Ali Williams (left) and Anna Mowbray at the Auckland FC launch. Photo / Photosport

Helicopters flying from the multi-million dollar Auckland waterfront home of Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray won’t bother locals much or disturb bird life, consultants for the rich-lister couple say.

Mowbray, who most recently founded recruitment business Zeil, and Williams, an ex-All Black who played 77 tests between 2002 and 2012, are redeveloping their 4530sq m Westmere property.

The pair have also been planning to build a helicopter pad since late 2021, sparking opposition from some nearby residents, councillor Chris Darby and lobby group Quiet Sky Waitematā.

As part of the application process for the pad, Auckland Council asked how the helicopter flights would impact people using nearby Cox’s Bay and the coasts surrounding the couple’s property.

Officials also wanted an ecological assessment and details of how long a helicopter would take to rise from the ground to 500 feet (152 metres), noise modelling and other aspects.

Consultants Bioresearchers, on behalf of the couple, performed 16 surveys quarterly for a year about the habitat of local bird life and the effects of helicopters on those.

“The applicants have commissioned further independent expert ecology, noise and recreation assessments following these requests and the proposal has been refined as a result.

“The response... confirms that adverse effects on recreational activity will be no more than minor; although Unitary Plan noise standards are exceeded at certain neighbouring properties, written consent has been provided by all affected properties and effects on ecologically important avifauna will be avoided,” Bioresearchers said.

Those conclusions were reached based on further technical assessments, restricting chopper movements to a flight path and to around low tide. The Bioresearchers’ report goes with a report from Rob Greenaway & Associated – also submitted to the council – which examines the effects of helicopters on recreation activities.

The couple’s property is on the coastal headline at the western end of Cox’s Bay.

The northernmost edge of the property, a sandstone platform, is a high tide roost used by several important avifauna species including the Southern Pied Oystercatcher and Variable Oystercatcher, the updated April 23 document said.

Williams and Mowbray got consent to demolish the existing house and build a new one, working within the root zone of a protected pōhutukawa tree. They also got a sea wall consent and a retaining wall consent was also granted.

The helipad – what’s being planned

The helipad is proposed to be 20m from one of two houses, on an existing grassed area. No earthworks, signs or fencing are proposed.

The type of helicopter anticipated to be used there is an Airbus H130, able to climb 1600 feet to 2000 feet (487m to 610m) per minute.

“At the conservative end of this climb rate, the total time elapsed on take-off is approximately 50 seconds – 30 seconds for the engine to start up and 20 seconds to take off and reach a height of 500 feet. The total time elapsed on landing is 90 seconds – 60 seconds being the approach to landing from a height of 500 feet and 30 seconds to shut down the engine,” the April 23 document said.

Helicopters will not be started until all passengers are on board and ready to depart, negating the likelihood of a passenger needing to go back inside after the aircraft is running.

Hegley Acoustic Consultants assessed noise effects on September 24, 2021 as an initial assessment to support the application and then on March 21, 2022 and June 10, 2022, in response to requests for further information.

The recreation assessment completed by Rob Greenaway established recreational uses in the area including kite surfing, walking, paddle boarding, kayaking and boat mooring.

The assessment specifically considered the potential effect of rotor downwash and noise.

Rotor downwash is an isolated effect while directly underneath, or close to – within approximately 200 feet (61m) – the helicopter. Any effects of rotor downwash can be effectively managed by a pilot in command procedures complying with Civil Aviation Rules which require the heliport, or water channel, to be clear of vehicles, vessels, persons and animals, the report said.

John Ambler at the hangar at Heletranz in Albany. Photo / Dean Purcell

Williams and Mowbray employ Auckland’s Heletranz for their helicopter transport activities. That company has rigorous compliance with Civil Aviation Authority standards.

Heletranz pilots are also required to complete annual competency checks and route assessments which review the ability of a pilot to identify and respond to hazards during helicopter operation, their submission said.

A council spokeswoman said it had the updated application and had not yet written a report in response to it, nor decided whether the application should be notified – meaning anyone could then have a say on it.

In 2021, the Herald reported some neighbours opposed the scheme, expressing worries about noise, birdlife and safety for swimmers, kayakers and paddleboarders.

Asked about the helipad bid this week, councillor Chris Darby said: “My preference remains for the applicant to demonstrate why existing commercial helicopter landing facilities, located in reasonable proximity at Albany and Mechanics Bay, cannot be utilised. Each is a mere 10 to 12 minutes away by private vehicle.”

Quiet Sky Waitematā wants the council to decline the resource consent application because otherwise, peaceful communities and bird species would be threatened.

Mowbray was asked to comment on the latest information presented to support the application but she declined.

