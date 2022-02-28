Voyager 2021 media awards
Council wants answers from Ali Williams, Anna Mowbray on helicopter application

4 minutes to read
Ex-All Black Ali Williams and toy billionaire Anna Mowbray have applied to develop a helicopter landing and takeoff pad at their new Auckland property, but not all are on board with the plans. Video / NZ Herald

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Auckland Council has sought more information about ex-All Black Ali Williams and toy billionaire Anna Mowbray's waterfront home helicopter application.

Ecological, acoustic and general issues were raised and if answers were not provided, could result

