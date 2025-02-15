Advertisement
How to avoid being scammed by artificial intelligence – Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
NZ Herald
Online scams are getting worse by the week. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Diana Clement
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.
Warning: online scams are getting worse by the week. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to steal more and more money from Kiwis, and the technology is only set to get far more deceptive, making it harder than ever to distinguish fact from fiction.

Off-the-shelf software is already being used

