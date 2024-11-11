Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Who’s who in the Musk ‘A-team’ vying to shape Trump 2.0

Financial Times
7 mins to read
Donald Trump with Elon Musk during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta and others learned during the last Trump administration to expect the unexpected when it came to Washington scrutiny and support. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Donald Trump with Elon Musk during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta and others learned during the last Trump administration to expect the unexpected when it came to Washington scrutiny and support. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Elon Musk’s role in delivering the US presidency for Donald Trump has given the world’s richest man a unique opportunity to reshape the federal government by placing his acolytes and allies inside the incoming administration.

The billionaire’s influence continues after the election, with him joining Trump during a call

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business