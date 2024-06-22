Home / Business
'Men would stare at my boobs:' Who's having cosmetic work done - and what it costs

13 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior journalist, NZ Herald

Kiwis are increasingly fuelling a multimillion-dollar cosmetic surgery and appearance-medicine industry, driven by social media, a perceived need to look young to compete at work or simply because they want to look healthy. Jane Phare

