Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Who's borrowed the most in listed property sector? Debt levels probed

6 minutes to read
Rupert Gough, founder of Mortgage Lab discusses tighter lending laws. Video / NZ Herald

Rupert Gough, founder of Mortgage Lab discusses tighter lending laws. Video / NZ Herald

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Rising interest rates throw the spotlight on debt, particularly in the listed real estate sector.

But one expert says the property stocks are not the ones to be concerned about because their debt-to-equity levels are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.