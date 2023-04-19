Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Who owns your Sky Box?

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Sky TV reveals new set-top box for NZ customers. Video / Sky TV

Sky TV’s new Sky Box, launched this week, costs $200 - either up-front or in monthly $10 instalments - plus a further $15 per month to unlock its ability to record five channels at once.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business