Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

An NZ launch for ‘super streamer’ Max, eating Sky’s HBO lunch? Not so fast

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Like one of the fungal zombies in The Last of Us, direct-to-consumer apps will continue to get closer and closer to Sky’s door.

Like one of the fungal zombies in The Last of Us, direct-to-consumer apps will continue to get closer and closer to Sky’s door.

A breathless report this morning said the new “super streamer” service Max was “confirmed” for New Zealand.

Max will hinge on hit HBO content like White Lotus, The Last of Us, and Succession, which makes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business