Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Who is Simon Henry? The man who insulted Nadia Lim

7 minutes to read
DGL chief executive exploded into the headlines last week after mouthing off about Lim's minor photo part in the prospectus for My Food Bag's sharemarket listing last year. Photo / Supplied

DGL chief executive exploded into the headlines last week after mouthing off about Lim's minor photo part in the prospectus for My Food Bag's sharemarket listing last year. Photo / Supplied

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Risky territory seems to be a comfortable operating place for Simon Henry, the CEO who stunned the business world by calling celebrity chef Nadia Lim "a little bit of Eurasian fluff", judging by his ventures

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.