BusinessUpdated

Who Inland Revenue consulted on the quashed GST on fund fees policy

By
3 mins to read
Inland Revenue discloses who it consulted with ahead of Revenue Minister David Parker attempting to change tax rules affecting KiwiSaver. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Inland Revenue has disclosed who it consulted with ahead of the Government's now reversed decision to charge the same rate of goods and services tax (GST) on all investment fund fees.

Inland Revenue policy lead

