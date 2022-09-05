Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

KiwiSaver fee tax U-turn: Government didn't consult with individual fund managers on GST change

By
4 mins to read
Luxon and Ardern on the Govt's U-turn on KiwiSaver tax. Video / Mark Mitchell

Luxon and Ardern on the Govt's U-turn on KiwiSaver tax. Video / Mark Mitchell

Members of the public weren't the only ones in the dark over the Government's failed plan to hike goods and services tax (GST) on some investment fund fees. Several fund managers didn't see the change

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.