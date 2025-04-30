Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

White House-Amazon spat culminates in Trump calling Bezos ‘very nice’

By Shawn McCreesh & Karen Weise
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Amazon was criticised by White House over tariff-related price increase report. Photo / Getty Images

Amazon was criticised by White House over tariff-related price increase report. Photo / Getty Images

  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Amazon of being “hostile and political” over a disputed report.
  • The report suggested Amazon would display tariff-related price increases, highlighting costs to consumers.
  • Amazon denied the policy, and President Trump later praised Jeff Bezos for resolving the issue.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, attacked the retail giant over a report that suggested Amazon would highlight tariff-related price increases. Amazon said it was “not going to happen”.

President Trump’s 100th day in office started with what seemed to be a fresh and fast-escalating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business