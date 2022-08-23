A new Consumer NZ survey aimed to paper over cracks in knowledge about toilet roll quality. Photo / NZME

A new Consumer NZ survey aimed to paper over cracks in knowledge about toilet roll quality. Photo / NZME

There was once was a cistern brand nicknamed "the Rolls-Royce of toilets". But what's the point of a top-notch toilet if your dunny paper's a dud?

Consumer NZ's latest survey found pricier toilet paper did not always deliver equal higher quality.

The top-scoring toilet paper in Consumer's latest test was EarthSmart 100% Recycled Toilet Paper, closely followed by Soft Touch Ultra Soft Toilet Tissue.

"At $2.43 and $2.09 per metre respectively, these rolls were not the priciest packs on offer," Consumer NZ said.

Purex Soft White was third out of 14 types tested at an independent laboratory for softness, puncture resistance, ease of separation and disintegration time.

Consumer NZ test manager Paul Smith said papers in the middle of the pack were more expensive than the top performers.

An independent laboratory rated rolls for softness, puncture resistance, ease of separation and disintegration time.

Testing found no correlation between the price of a product and the quality of its performance.

Brands tested ranged in price from $1.34 to $5.42 per metre.

Thankfully, none of the papers tested were a terribly long drop down the rankings, Smith said.

"All the papers we tested stand up well to the job in hand. We are not worried about consumers getting a bum deal."