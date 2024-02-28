Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What your KiwiSaver is missing and why

Madison Reidy
By
4 mins to read
Ian Macoun’s firm Pinnacle Investment Management beats the market more than 80 per cent of the time. Learn how to invest from the icon himself. Video / Carson Bluck

KiwiSaver members should be allowed to opt out of early withdrawals, such as using their funds to buy a house, to invest in more illiquid assets like private businesses, infrastructure, property, forestry and farming.

That’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business