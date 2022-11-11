Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

What Xi Jinping’s re-election in China means for NZ Inc

Jamie Gray
By
8 mins to read
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo / AP

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo / AP

New Zealand sent goods worth $21.45 billion to China last year and the PRC easily tops the list for each of the three big exports: dairy, meat and logs.

What happens in China clearly matters,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business