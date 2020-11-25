Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

What will happen to F&P Healthcare, post Covid-19?

4 minutes to read

F&P Healthcare chief executive Lewis Gradon. Photo / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare's net profit shot up by 86 per cent in the first half to $225.5m, driven by increased demand for its hospital hardware used to treat Covid-19 patients.

But New Zealand's biggest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.