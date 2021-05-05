Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

What will Fonterra come out with tomorrow for its capital restructure?

4 minutes to read
Fonterra share trading in halt until Friday. Photo / File

Fonterra share trading in halt until Friday. Photo / File

By:

Herald business writer

Fonterra's capital restructure proposals, due to be revealed tomorrow morning, have been kept surprisingly watertight considering it has 10,000 heavily invested and involved farmer-shareholders, but it's a safe bet the main thrust will be measures

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.