Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

What rising interest rates and inflation will mean for NZ business

3 minutes to read
Business Editor at Large Liam Dann explains inflation, and what it means for you and your money. Video / Cameron Pitney

Business Editor at Large Liam Dann explains inflation, and what it means for you and your money. Video / Cameron Pitney

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Rising interest rates and inflation could have short and long-term impacts on New Zealand business, and how companies report their results, consultancy PwC says.

Companies will need to respond to these risks, which could lead

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.