What happens to my debt when I die? - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.

Personal finance expert Diana Clement explains how debt doesn’t simply disappear when you die — and why planning ahead can save your loved ones from legal and financial stress. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Debts are typically repaid from your estate after death, with secured loans prioritised.
  • Unpaid debts are wiped if no assets exist, unless co-signed or guaranteed by someone else.
  • Joint debts and guarantor agreements can leave others liable, so it’s crucial to manage these.

It’s a good question, and the answer is of course “it depends”. But there are some nasty fishhooks that can leave partners and even parents liable.

The starting point is that most debts must be repaid from your estate when you die, and if there is money left

