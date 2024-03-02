Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What can I do about my ex-partner being drunk while he’s in charge of our kids?

By Jeremy Sutton
5 mins to read
'My children have made remarks which suggest my ex-partner is drinking heavily again'. Photo / File / 123rf

'My children have made remarks which suggest my ex-partner is drinking heavily again'. Photo / File / 123rf

OPINION

Q: My partner and I have been separated for a few months. We have two boys together, aged four and seven. The boys spend three nights every second weekend with him. A couple of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business