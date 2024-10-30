What airline passengers want: IATA survey reveals where fares rank

“Passengers want flexibility and transparency when planning and booking travel, plus speed and convenience at the airport. More are embracing biometrics, digital wallets, and off-airport processes to make it happen,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice-president of operations, safety, and security.

The association represents most airlines and has been running the survey since 2012 with over 10,000 responses from 200 countries a year. The 2024 survey shows:

Planning, Booking and Payment

68% said proximity to the airport was their top priority when selecting their departure airport, followed by minimising total travel time (33%) and getting the best ticket price (25%).

71% said they book travel online or via a mobile app, with 53% preferring to use the airline’s website or app and only 16% preferring human interaction.

32% said they wanted to have all travel information consolidated in one place during the pre-travel process.

79% prefer to pay for travel with a credit or debit card (+8 ppt on 2023), followed by digital wallets at 20% and instant payment solutions.

Convenience was the main reason passengers chose a particular payment method (70%), followed by benefits (39%) and security (33%).

Passengers prioritise convenience in the planning, booking and payment phase of travel. For this convenience, they may accept some higher costs and they are increasingly willing to use technologies such as digital wallets.

Airport experience

70% said they want to reach their boarding gate in 30 minutes or less when travelling with just a carry-on; 74% expect it to take no longer than 45 minutes with a checked bag.

85% said they are willing to share immigration data - passport, visa with authorities before departure to speed up airport process. And 89% are interested in a trusted traveler program to expedite security screening.

45% said immigration procedures should be completed before reaching the airport, and 36% feel the same about check-in. Additionally, 70% of passengers said they’d be more likely to check in a bag if they could do so in advance.

46% of travellers experienced airport processes using biometric identification. The highest usage is seen at entry and exit immigration checkpoints (43%). 84% of users were satisfied. And 75% prefer using biometrics over traditional passports and boarding passes.

50% said they are concerned about data protection and 39% would be more open to biometric solutions if assured of their data’s security.

“The clear message from travellers is that they expect to board their planes faster with technology and smarter processes beginning well before they reach the airport. Already travellers can arrive at the airport ready to fly with admissibility checks completed,” said Careen.

Digital solutions are preferred by younger people

Under-25s are considerably more proactive in using technology to improve their travel but want assurances on security.

51% would choose digital wallets for payment, far above the global average of 20%.

90% expressed interest in using a smartphone with a digital wallet, passport, and loyalty cards for booking, payment, and airport navigation, surpassing the global average of 77%.

48% prefer biometrics over traditional passports and boarding passes, compared to 43% of those aged 56-75.

50% of under-25s would be more open to biometric solutions if assured of data security, versus the global average of 39%.

Regional Trends

Asia-Pacific passengers are the most price-conscious when choosing their departure airport. They lead in using mobile apps and digital wallets to book and pay for travel, more than any other region. They are also more likely to use biometric technology at airports, although their satisfaction with the experience is the lowest among all regions. Complex visa requirements deter more travellers from Asia-Pacific than most other regions.

African passengers prioritise convenience when choosing an airport but often face limited options due to a lack of alternatives. More passengers in this region book their tickets through travel agents than in any other area. Additionally, complex visa requirements are a deterrent for African travellers compared to other regions.

Europe passengers are more likely to book through an airline’s website and pay with a credit or debit card. They tend to be slightly more cautious about using digital solutions and sharing personal information to enhance their travel experience compared to other regions.

Middle East passengers are the most likely to choose an airport for its facilities and services. A higher percentage book their flights through a channel where human interaction is involved than most other regions. Over half have used biometrics instead of a passport for airport processes in the past 12 months, with nearly all reporting satisfaction with the experience.

North America passengers more than any other region prefer to pay for their flights with debit or credit cards and are the most frequent users of loyalty points for payment. They actively use biometric identification for airport processes and report high satisfaction with it. Nearly all are interested in providing data in advance for more “lighter” security checks at the airport.

Latin America and Caribbean passengers prefer booking travel with a credit or debit card. They place the highest value on payment flexibility, preferring to pay in instalments more than any other region. They are more inclined than any other region to obtain visas from a consulate or embassy.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.