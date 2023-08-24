Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What a difference a deluge makes: High rainfall drives Genesis to record earnings

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
Part of Genesis Energy's Tekapo Power Scheme.

Part of Genesis Energy's Tekapo Power Scheme.

Genesis Energy said exceptional hydro power generating conditions helped take its operating earnings - Ebitdaf - to a record $523.5 million in the June year, up 19 per cent on the previous year’s.

The company

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business