Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Whanganui tenant abandoned Kāinga Ora home, ordered to pay $13,300

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Whanganui, where the state house tenant left her place last February. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui, where the state house tenant left her place last February. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui state house tenant abandoned her place last February, a relative was living there rent-free but it wasn’t until last month that the Crown entity got a ruling terminating her tenancy for which she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business