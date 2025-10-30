Advertisement
Whānau Day aims to draw kids into tech careers with inspirational speakers, robots and free pizza

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Getting hands-on with tech at the inaugural Whānau Day last year. Inset: Organiser Te Ariki Te Puni.

The second annual Whānau Day, aimed at Māori and Pasifika students and their parents, will provide a chance to rub shoulders with tech industry figures and learn about paths to high-paying careers, its founder says.

Organiser Te Ariki Te Puni says it’s also about having fun. There will be music,

