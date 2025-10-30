Getting hands-on with tech at the inaugural Whānau Day last year. Inset: Organiser Te Ariki Te Puni.

Whānau Day aims to draw kids into tech careers with inspirational speakers, robots and free pizza

The second annual Whānau Day, aimed at Māori and Pasifika students and their parents, will provide a chance to rub shoulders with tech industry figures and learn about paths to high-paying careers, its founder says.

Organiser Te Ariki Te Puni says it’s also about having fun. There will be music, laptop giveaways every hour, free food, KFC and Pizza Hut vouchers, AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) displays and gaming.

“Last year we had a robot whizzing around the floor.”

The underlying purpose is serious, though.

“We want to alleviate the massive under-representation of Māori and Pasifika in the tech sector.”