Westpac's Dominick Stephens has been appointed to the Treasury. Photo / File

Westpac's chief economist Dominick Stephens has been appointed the Treasury's chief economic adviser.

Stephens has been the Treasury's acting chief economic adviser since March 2021, while on secondment from Westpac.

"I'm delighted that this is now a permanent appointment and that Dominick will carry on in the role as a key member of the Te Tai Ōhanga team," Secretary to the Treasury Caralee McLiesh said in a statement.

In 2021 Stephens oversaw the refresh of the Treasury's "living standards framework", the Government's economic response to Covid-19, as well as offering advice on key policy areas, including housing markets.

The chief economic adviser has responsibility for supporting and strengthening economic analysis in the Treasury, and providing leadership across the public sector.

Stephens succeeds Tim Ng, who held the position of chief economic adviser for four years from November 2016 to March 2021.

Ng is currently completing his PhD at Victoria University.

Stephens has been chief economist at Westpac New Zealand for the last decade.

He was formerly an economist in the Reserve Bank's forecasting team and modelling unit.