Westpac hires two new senior execs

Westpac has made two senior appointments. Photo / NZME

Westpac New Zealand has hired two new senior executives.

Tania O'Brien has been appointed chief financial officer while Martin Gaskell will be the bank's chief transformation officer.

Catherine McGrath, who only became chief executive of Westpac NZ last month, said the new staff members would provide valuable expertise.

"These are two extremely important roles that are central to what we do as a bank and where we want to go in the future."

O'Brien joins Westpac from ANZ where she is currently CFO of its Singapore and South Asia division based in Singapore.

She has been with ANZ for 30 years. O'Brien will start at Westpac on March 7.

Gaskell previously worked for BNZ where he led an operating model change before leaving in 2018 to set up his own consultancy.

He will start working for Westpac on February 8.

O'Brien takes over from Kerry Conway who has been acting CFO, while Gaskell takes over for Su Duffey who has also been in an acting role.