Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Westpac cuts home loan rates as mortgage competition intensifies

RNZ
2 mins to read

Westpac will cut home loan rates by 10 to 40 basis points from Friday. Photo / Getty Images

Westpac will cut home loan rates by 10 to 40 basis points from Friday. Photo / Getty Images

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Westpac has become the latest bank to cut interest rates.

It said from Friday it would cut all its advertised home loan rates by between 10 basis points and 40 basis points.

It’s bringing its one-year special down to 4.49%, in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save