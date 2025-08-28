Advertisement
We’re headed for electricity shock: Four urgent policy fixes to insulate us – Fraser Whineray

By Fraser Whineray
Geothermal generation now makes up over 20% of New Zealand's electricity grid. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Fraser Whineray
Fraser Whineray is a multi-sector business leader who has led extensive decarbonisation in electricity generation, transport and industrial heat. He owns two electric cars (one more than a decade old, neither subsidised) and has solar PV. He has previously been chief executive of Mercury and COO of Fonterra.

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s electricity balance is threatened, with high prices and security risks due to declining gas and reliance on coal for drought insurance.
  • Urgent policy changes are needed to ensure winter security, fix Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) distortions and flatten demand peaks.
  • Maximising distributed generation and pragmatic, multi-partisan policies are essential to prevent shortages and further price increases.

Electricity is a trilemma: keep the lights on, keep prices down and do it sustainably. In that order. Picture three siblings in the back seat on a long drive. Each demands attention, each insists they’re most important and harmony only comes when all three are reasonably satisfied.

For

